Delhi: Coldest morning in March in 5 years, dip in max temp

It was a pleasant Thursday for Delhiites, with the maximum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Thursday was also the coldest morning in March, according to the Met office, in the last five years.

The minimum temperature on Thursday settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average.

According to the IMD data from March 2019, the minimum temperature was 6.8 degrees Celsius on March 1 and 9 degrees on March 7.

This year, temperatures have been seen to be declining each day in March.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, and on Tuesday and Wednesday it dropped to 9 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional, told PTI, ''Thursday marks a cold morning in the month of March. In the previous year, the minimum temperature ranged from 10 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius, but this year, it has dropped below 10 degree celsius in the beginning of March.

For the next two days, the temperature is likely to remain below 10 degree Celsius with no major changes in weather condition. Currently, there is no prediction of rainfall, but the cold is due to snow in the hills, Srivastava said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 88 per cent and dropped to 29 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to the IMD's bulletin.

The weather office had forecast a mainly clear sky on Friday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital settled in the ''moderate” category with a reading of 181, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)