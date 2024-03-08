Vani Kapoor likely to miss cut in Singapore
She had six more holes to play but the cut line looked likely at 1-over and she was 6-over.South Koreas Kim Jae-hee navigated through a challenging final stretch in the second round to grab the clubhouse lead with Thai major winner Patty Tavatanakit.
Indian golfer Vani Kapoor, who shot 75 in the first round, is likely to miss the cut as she was 3-over for a total of 6-over when play was called off due to weather disruption on the second day of the Singapore Women's Open here on Friday. She had six more holes to play but the cut line looked likely at 1-over and she was 6-over.
South Korea's Kim Jae-hee navigated through a challenging final stretch in the second round to grab the clubhouse lead with Thai major winner Patty Tavatanakit. Kim Jae-hee shot 66-68 to be 10-under and five others, including Patty Tavatanakit were at 8-under.
