Left Menu

Europe's Juice spacecraft encounters radiation en route to Jupiter, but all is well

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:57 IST
Europe's Juice spacecraft encounters radiation en route to Jupiter, but all is well
Image Credit: ESA (acknowledgement: ATG Medialab)

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Juice spacecraft recently got hit by solar radiation due to a solar flare and associated Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) on 9 February. However, everything is fine as the spacecraft is designed to withstand such events.

In a series of tweets, the agency revealed that even though the CME was not directed at Earth or any spacecraft, the Juice spacecraft was magnetically connected to the active region from which the flare and CME originated.

When intense enough, solar flares and CMEs can pose risks to satellites, astronauts, and space missions due to the intense radiation.

"Such events demonstrate how important it is to carry radiation monitors on missions to study particle acceleration & propagation," the agency tweeted.

Juice, short for JUpiter ICy moons Explorer, launched from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on an Ariane 5 launcher on 14 April 2023. The mission aims to explore Jupiter and its giant moons including Ganymede, Europa, and Callisto, which are of great interest due to their potential subsurface oceans.

The mission team is gearing up for the nerve-racking Moon-Earth flyby, known as a Lunar-Earth gravity assist (LEGA), in August this year.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024