Delhi chief secretary to inspect Sangam Vihar on March 12 after L-G flags poor conditions

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar will conduct an inspection of the Sangam Vihar area on Tuesday, days after Lt Governor VK Saxena flagged poor conditions in the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 21:52 IST
Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar will conduct an inspection of the Sangam Vihar area on Tuesday, days after Lt Governor VK Saxena flagged poor conditions in the area. Officials said Kumar will conduct a field inspection to ensure effective compliance with Saxena's directions. Stakeholders such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Irrigation and Flood Control department, Delhi Jal Board and the Delhi Development Authority have been asked to depute team members for the inspection. After a visit to Sangam Vihar on March 4, Saxena shared on X pictures showing the alleged plight of locals due to poor condition of roads, lack of garbage disposal, non-existent sewerage system and overflowing drains in bylanes, among others. Saxena also visited Kirari and Burari that week.

Following Saxena's visit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Kumar and asked him to ensure redress of the issues flagged within a week.

The chief secretary formed teams of three officers each, including district magistrates, to oversee the work to improve civic conditions in the areas, including Sangam Vihar.

