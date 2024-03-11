WPL Scoreboard: GG vs UPW

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:02 IST
Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Uttar Pradesh Warriorz here on Monday.

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt st Healy b Ecclestone 43 Beth Mooney not out 74 Dayalan Hemalatha c Healy b Athapaththu 0 Phoebe Litchfield c Ecclestone b Sharma 4 Ashleigh Gardner c Sharma b Gayakwad 15 Bharti Fulmali c Healy b Sharma 1 Kathryn Bryce c Athapaththu b Ecclestone 11 Tanuja Kanwar b Ecclestone 1 Shabnam MD run out 0 Meghna Singh not out 0 Extras: (W-3) 3 Total: (For 8 wickets, 20 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-65, 3-73, 4-102, 5-105, 6-118, 7-120, 8-144.

Bowling: Chamari Athapaththu 4-0-25-1, Saima Thakor 2-0-19-0, Anjali Sarvani 1-0-11-0, Grace Harris 1-0-9-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-28-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-22-2, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-38-3.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy c Kashyap b Shabnam 4 Kiran Navgire c Kashyap b Bryce 0 Chamari Athapaththu c Gardner b Shabnam 0 Deepti Sharma not out 88 Grace Harris c Fulmali b Gardner 1 Shweta Sehrawat b Shabnam 8 Poonam Khemnar not out 36 Extras:(B-5, W-2) 7 Total: (For 5 wickets, 20 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-4, 3-4, 4-16, 5-35.

Bowling: Shabnam MD 4-0-11-3, Kathryn Bryce 3-0-26-1, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-30-1, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-28-0, Mannat Kashyap 3-0-21-0, Meghna Singh 3-0-23-0.

