Science News Roundup: Study of polyglots offers insight on brain's language processing

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Study of polyglots offers insight on brain's language processing While most people speak only one language or perhaps two, some are proficient in many. In a new study involving a group of polyglots, the brain activity of the participants was monitored using a method called functional magnetic resonance imaging as they listened to passages read in various languages.

12-03-2024
While most people speak only one language or perhaps two, some are proficient in many. These people are called polyglots. And they are helping to provide insight into how the brain deals with language, the principal method of human communication. In a new study involving a group of polyglots, the brain activity of the participants was monitored using a method called functional magnetic resonance imaging as they listened to passages read in various languages.

