Left Menu

DLF sells 4.67 acre land for Rs 735 cr to Cholamandalam Investment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:28 IST
DLF sells 4.67 acre land for Rs 735 cr to Cholamandalam Investment
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has bought 4.67 acres of land in Chennai from realty firm DLF Ltd for Rs 735 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company informed that the ''company has purchased an immovable property today, from DLF IT Offices Chennai Private Limited admeasuring 4.67 acres of land situated at ...Guindy, Chennai by executing and registering a sale deed''.

The deal value is Rs 735 crore, it added.

DLF has sold this land to monetise its land. The realty firm has a good presence in the Chennai market and is developing residential and commercial properties in the city.

In a filing to the exchanges, DLF said, ''We would like to inform that DLF IT Offices Chennai Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has undertaken strategic sale of land owned by it, admeasuring 4.67 acres or thereabouts, situated at Chennai District, to Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, at a negotiated consideration of Rs 735 crore''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024