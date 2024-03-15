Russian missile hits civilian objects in Odesa, injuring 20 people, rescuers say
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 17:10 IST
A missile strike on Ukraine's southern city of Odesa, which killed at least two people on Friday, hit civilian infrastructure and injured at least 20, emergency services said. Five injured were rescuers working at the site, it said on Telegram messenger.
The strike caused a fire. Private houses, a low-pressure gas pipeline and rescue vehicles were damaged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
