Left Menu

UNICEF warns of catastrophic loss of lives in Sudan as famine looms

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been fighting Sudan's army for control of the country in a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions of people inside and outside the country and sparked warnings of famine. "The brutal war in Sudan is pushing the country towards a famine and unless there is sufficient political will, attention and resources put towards the response now, we are looking at a potential catastrophic loss of lives," Jill Lawler, chief of field operations and emergency for UNICEF in Sudan, said at a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-03-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 17:19 IST
UNICEF warns of catastrophic loss of lives in Sudan as famine looms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The U.N. children's agency warned on Friday of a potential catastrophic loss of lives in Sudan as the civil war worsens hunger and called for a massive mobilisation of resources. Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been fighting Sudan's army for control of the country in a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions of people inside and outside the country and sparked warnings of famine.

"The brutal war in Sudan is pushing the country towards a famine and unless there is sufficient political will, attention and resources put towards the response now, we are looking at a potential catastrophic loss of lives," Jill Lawler, chief of field operations and emergency for UNICEF in Sudan, said at a U.N. briefing in Geneva. She was part of the first U.N. mission back to the capital Khartoum since fighting between the army and the RSF began there in April 2023. The 12-person team found malnourished children living in pitch black hospitals because their generators had failed, she said.

A three-month-old baby was extremely sick because the mother, who could not afford milk, had substituted goat milk leading to diarrhoea. "Hunger is pervasive – it is the number one concern people expressed," said Lawler. In another facility, up to three patients were sharing beds.

The agency has previously warned that up to 3.7 million children are projected to be acutely malnourished this year in Sudan, including 730,000 who need lifesaving treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024