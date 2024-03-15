Left Menu

A dwarf galaxy under pressure: Check out this Hubble image

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-03-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 21:19 IST
A dwarf galaxy under pressure: Check out this Hubble image
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Sun

This stunning image of LEDA 42106, a dwarf galaxy that lies about 52 million light-years from Earth in the Virgo constellation, is captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

LEDA 42160 is navigating through the dense intergalactic gas present in the massive Virgo cluster of galaxies, which significantly impacts its star formation due to a phenomenon known as ram pressure. The phenomenon occurs as a galaxy moves through the interstellar medium, facing resistance from gas and dust. This resistance can strip the galaxy of its star-forming materials, potentially reducing or halting the birth of new stars.

Notably, ram pressure can also compress gas in the galaxy, which, in turn, can boost star formation in a galaxy.

Hubble studied LEDA 42160 as part of a project that focuses on understanding how ram pressure stripping affects dwarf galaxies within large galaxy clusters like Virgo.

"Studies show that ram pressure stripping can initially cause new stars to form in larger galaxies. The researchers wanted to see if the same holds true for smaller galaxies, like LEDA 42160. The bright patches on LEDA 42160's lower-right flank may be star-forming regions spurred on by ram pressure stripping. Hubble's observations of LEDA 42160 will help astronomers determine the processes that created the features we see in this small galaxy," NASA wrote in a post.

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024