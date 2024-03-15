A dwarf galaxy under pressure: Check out this Hubble image

This stunning image of LEDA 42106, a dwarf galaxy that lies about 52 million light-years from Earth in the Virgo constellation, is captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

LEDA 42160 is navigating through the dense intergalactic gas present in the massive Virgo cluster of galaxies, which significantly impacts its star formation due to a phenomenon known as ram pressure. The phenomenon occurs as a galaxy moves through the interstellar medium, facing resistance from gas and dust. This resistance can strip the galaxy of its star-forming materials, potentially reducing or halting the birth of new stars.

Notably, ram pressure can also compress gas in the galaxy, which, in turn, can boost star formation in a galaxy.

Hubble studied LEDA 42160 as part of a project that focuses on understanding how ram pressure stripping affects dwarf galaxies within large galaxy clusters like Virgo.

"Studies show that ram pressure stripping can initially cause new stars to form in larger galaxies. The researchers wanted to see if the same holds true for smaller galaxies, like LEDA 42160. The bright patches on LEDA 42160's lower-right flank may be star-forming regions spurred on by ram pressure stripping. Hubble's observations of LEDA 42160 will help astronomers determine the processes that created the features we see in this small galaxy," NASA wrote in a post.