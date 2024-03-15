Left Menu

Peru economy seen growing 3.0% in 2024, inflation revised down -cenbank

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 15-03-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 22:08 IST
Peru's economy is forecast to grow 3.0% in 2024, according to the central bank's inflation report published on Friday, after bad weather, social upheaval and inflation pushed the country into recession last year.

Policymakers in the Andean nation have been optimistic the country can reverse last year's four consecutive quarters as soon as this quarter. The economy

grew 1.37% in January, Peru's statistics agency said earlier on Friday, although the uptick was below expectations.

In its report on Friday, the bank trimmed its forecast for 2024 inflation from 2.3% to 2.2%, a revision it said reflects a smaller impact of climate events on food prices.

