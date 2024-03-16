Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 30.3 degrees Celsius

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 10.1 degree Celsius, five notches below the season's average, it said.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 32 per cent and 70 per cent during the day.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Met office has also predicted partly cloudy skies during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 170, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 pm. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

