Left Menu

Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 30.3 degrees Celsius

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 19:47 IST
Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 30.3 degrees Celsius
The minimum temperature settled at 10.1 degree Celsius, five notches below the season's average, it said. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 10.1 degree Celsius, five notches below the season's average, it said.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 32 per cent and 70 per cent during the day.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Met office has also predicted partly cloudy skies during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 170, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 pm. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginning

Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginni...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024