Blast in spare parts factory in Haryana's Rewari, 40 injured

PTI | Rewari(Har) | Updated: 16-03-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:20 IST
Around 40 workers were rushed to hospitals with burn injuries following a blast in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera here on Saturday, said police.

No casualty was reported yet, a senior officer said.

Many of the wounded were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rewari and some were referred to other hospitals in Gurugram, Dharuhera, and Rewari, said police.

One serious patient was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

The incident took place around 5.50 pm when a boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory, said police.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.

Rewari Civil Surgeon Surender Yadav said around 40 workers were injured in the incident.

''We have 23 patients admitted here and all are stable,'' he said, adding, ambulances were rushed to the spot after the information about the blast reached them All hospitals in Rewari have been put on alert for swift medical care to the injured if any of them gets admitted, said Yadav.

