WPL Final Scoreboard: RCB vs DC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 23:16 IST
Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday. Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning lbw b Shreyanka Patil 23 Shafali Verma c Wareham b Molineux 44 Jemimah Rodrigues b Molineux 0 Alice Capsey b Molineux 0 Marizanne Kapp c S Devine b Asha Sobhana 8 Jess Jonassen c Smriti Mandhana b Asha Sobhana 3 Radha Yadav run out (Molineux)12 Minnu Mani lbw b Shreyanka Patil 5 Arundhati Reddy b Shreyanka Patil 10 Shikha Pandey not out 5 Taniya Bhatia c Richa Ghosh b Shreyanka Patil 0 Extras: (w-3) 3 Total: 113 all out in 18.3 overs Fall of wickets: 64-1, 64-2, 64-3, 74-4, 80-5, 81-6, 87-7, 101-8, 113-9, 113-10 Bowling: Renuka Singh 2-0-28-0, Molineux 4-0-20-3, Ellyse Perry 2-0-14-0, S Devine 1-0-9-0, Wareham 3-0-16-0, Shreyanka Patil 3.3-0-12-4, Asha Sobhana 3-0-14-2. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana c Arundhati Reddy b Minnu Mani 31 Sophie Devine lbw b Shikha Pandey 32 Ellyse Perry not out 35 Richa Ghosh not out 17 Total: 115/2 in 19.3 overs Fall of wickets: 49-1, 82-2, Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-20-0, Alice Capsey 3-0-13-0, Shikha Pandey 4-0-11-1, Radha Yadav 1-0-18-0, Arundhati Reddy 3.3-0-26-0, Jess Jonassen 2-0-15-0.

