Rare celestial event set to unfold on April 8

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-03-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 20:27 IST
Image Credits: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. This celestial phenomenon happens when the Moon casts its shadow across the Earth by aligning perfectly between our planet and the Sun, darkening the sky as if it were dawn or dusk.

People viewing the eclipse from locations where the Moon's shadow completely covers the Sun - called the path of totality - will experience this rare occurrence. If you are fortunate enough to be along the path of totality, you will see the Sun's corona, or outer atmosphere, which is usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun.

As far as safety is concerned, you need some precautions to protect your eyesight. The partial phases of the eclipse, occurring before and after the total eclipse, require the use of special solar viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers that, unlike ordinary glasses, are specially designed to block out the majority of the Sun's light, making it safe to observe the partial phases of the eclipse.

Before watching the eclipse, it is vital to inspect these solar viewers for any signs of wear or damage, such as tears or scratches, which could compromise their effectiveness and expose the eyes to potential harm.

NASA advises skywatchers to avoid looking at the Sun through an optical device, such as a camera, telescope, or binoculars, while using eclipse glasses or a handheld viewer as the intense solar rays can penetrate the filters, causing irreversible eye damage.

For those without access to eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer, alternative methods such as the pinhole projector offer a safe way to enjoy the eclipse. It involves projecting an image of the Sun onto a surface using a small opening, such as a hole in an index card. This technique allows one to observe the eclipse without looking directly at the Sun, avoiding any risk to eye health.

