Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, geophysics agency says
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the shore of Indonesia's Java island on Friday, at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), Indonesia's geophysics agency (BKMG) said.
The quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami, BMKG said.
