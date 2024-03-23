IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs DC

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan b Sharma 22 Jonny Bairstow run out (Sharma) 9 Prabhsimran Singh c Warner b Kuldeep Yadav 26 Sam Curran b Ahmed 63 Jitesh Sharma st Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 9 Liam Livingstone not out 38 Shashank Singh c Pant b Ahmed 0 Harpreet Brar not out 2 Extras: (LB-2, W-6) 8 Total: (Foor 6 wickets in 19.2 overs) 177 Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-42, 3-84, 4-100, 5-167, 6-167 Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-43-2, Ishant Sharma 2-0-16-1, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-52-0, Axar Patel 4-0-25-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-2, Sumit Kumar 1.2-0-19-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)