Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Papua New Guinea, GFZ says

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck a remote part of northern Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 65 km (40 miles), GFZ added. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia from the quake.

Updated: 24-03-2024 04:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 02:27 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck a remote part of northern Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 65 km (40 miles), GFZ added. It had initially reported the quake as being at a shallower 10 km. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicentre was 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia from the quake.

