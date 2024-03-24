Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Papua New Guinea, GFZ says

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck a remote part of northern Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 65 km (40 miles), GFZ added. It had initially reported the quake as being at a shallower 10 km. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicentre was 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia from the quake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)