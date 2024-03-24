Left Menu

HRTC resumes bus service between Kullu-Manali and Keylong

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-03-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 14:47 IST
HRTC resumes bus service between Kullu-Manali and Keylong
  • Country:
  • India

HRTC buses resumed service between Kullu-Manali and Keylong on Sunday after almost four months, officials said.

Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) services were stopped in November following snowfall in parts of the Kullu and the Lahaul and Spiti districts.

Service on the stretch resumed on Sunday, with the first bus starting from Kullu at 7.15 am and reaching Keylong at noon, the officials said.

Earlier, the service would resume in May. This is the first time that bus services to the snowbound area have been restored in March following the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang in 2019, HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said.

The decision to resume the service was taken after successful trial runs on Friday and Saturday, a statement said.

Meanwhile, Shimla received light showers early on Sunday, with the local Met office predicting a wet spell in the state till Friday, except Monday.

Rain and snow are likely in isolated areas in the mid and the high hills from Tuesday to Friday while the lower hills are predicted to witness rain on Thursday and Friday under the effect of a fresh western disturbance. Another western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Friday, the weather office has said.

Minimum and maximum temperatures have risen across the state in the past few days amid dry conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024