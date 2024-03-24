IPL SCOREBOARD: MI vs GT

Scoreboard of the IPL game between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday. Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha b Bumrah 19 Shubman Gill c Rohit b Chawla 31 Sai Sudharsan c Tilak Varma b Bumrah 45 Azmatullah Omarzai c Tilak Varma b Gerald Coetzee 17 David Miller c Hardik Pandya b Bumrah 12 Vijay Shankar not out 6 Rahul Tewatia c Naman Dhir b Gerald Coetzee 22 Rashid Khan not out 4 Extras: 12 (lb-4, w-7, nb-1) 12 Total: 168/6 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 31-1, 64-2, 104-3, 133-4, 134-5, 161-6 Bowling: Hardik Pandya 3-0-30-0, Luke Wood 2-0-25-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-14-3, Shams Mulani 3-0-24-0, Piyush Chawla 3-0-31-1, Naman Dhir 1-0-13-0, Gerald Coetzee 4-0-27-2.

