IPL SCOREBOARD: MI vs GT
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard of the IPL game between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday. Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha b Bumrah 19 Shubman Gill c Rohit b Chawla 31 Sai Sudharsan c Tilak Varma b Bumrah 45 Azmatullah Omarzai c Tilak Varma b Gerald Coetzee 17 David Miller c Hardik Pandya b Bumrah 12 Vijay Shankar not out 6 Rahul Tewatia c Naman Dhir b Gerald Coetzee 22 Rashid Khan not out 4 Extras: 12 (lb-4, w-7, nb-1) 12 Total: 168/6 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 31-1, 64-2, 104-3, 133-4, 134-5, 161-6 Bowling: Hardik Pandya 3-0-30-0, Luke Wood 2-0-25-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-14-3, Shams Mulani 3-0-24-0, Piyush Chawla 3-0-31-1, Naman Dhir 1-0-13-0, Gerald Coetzee 4-0-27-2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat HC grants interim relief to family facing eviction under Disturbed Areas Act
Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on last day of his yatra in Gujarat
Adani Green Energy operanalizes 1,000 MW solar energy at Khavda RE Park, Gujarat
New Zealand deputy PM calls on Gujarat CM; both discuss formation of panel for cooperation
WPL: UP Warriorz' Ecclestone, Deepti restrict Gujarat Giants to 152/8 despite Mooney's fifty