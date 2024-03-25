Several explosions heard in Kyiv as air alert sounds
A string of several explosions rang out across the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday morning as the air raid siren sounded, Reuters reporters said.
"Explosions in the capital. Urgently to the shelter!" Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messenger.
