FULL FIXTURE OF INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE

Following is the full schedule of 74 IPL matches released on Sunday.

Mar 22: CSK vs RCB (Chennai) 8 pm Mar 23: PBKS vs DC (Mullanpur) 3:30 pm KKR vs SRH (Kolkata) 7:30 pm Mar 24: RR vs LSG (Jaipur) 3:30 pm GT vs MI (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm Mar 25: RCB vs PBKS (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm Mar 26: CSK vs GT (Chennai) 7:30 pm Mar 27: SRH vs MI (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm Mar 28: RR vs DC (Jaipur) 7:30 pm Mar 29: RCB vs KKR (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm Mar 30: LSG vs PBKS (Lucknow) 7:30 pm Mar 31: GT vs SRH (Ahmedabad) 3:30 pm DC vs CSK (Visakhapatnam) 7:30 pm Apr 1: MI vs RR (Mumbai) 7:30 pm Apr 2 : RCB vs LSG (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm Apr 3: DC vs KKR (Visakhapatnam) 7:30 pm Apr 4: GT vs PBKS (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm Apr 5: SRH vs CSK (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm Apr 6: RR vs RCB (Jaipur) 7:30 pm Apr 7: MI vs DC (Mumbai) 3:30 pm LSG vs GT (Lucknow) 7:30 pm Apr 8: CSK vs KKR (Chennai) 7:30 pm Apr 9: PBKS vs SRH (Mullanpur) 7:30 pm Apr 10: RR vs GT (Jaipur) 7:30 pm Apr 11: MI vs RCB (Mumbai) 7:30 pm Apr 12: LSG vs DC (Lucknow) 7:30 pm Apr 13: PBKS vs RR (Mullanpur) 7:30 pm Apr 14: KKR vs LSG (Kolkata) 3:30 pm MI vs CSK (Mumbai) 7:30 pm Apr 15: RCB vs SRH (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm Apr 16: GT vs DC (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm Apr 17: KKR vs RR (Kolkata) 7:30 pm Apr 18: PBKS vs MI (Mullanpur) 7:30 pm Apr 19: LSG vs CSK (Lucknow) 7:30 pm Apr 20: DC vs SRH (Delhi) 7:30 pm Apr 21: KKR vs RCB (Kolkata) 3:30 pm PBKS vs GT (Mullanpur) 7:30 pm Apr 22: RR vs MI (Jaipur) 7:30 pm Apr 23: CSK vs LSG (Chennai) 7:30 pm Apr 24: DC vs GT (Delhi) 7:30 pm Apr 25: SRH vs RCB (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm Apr 26: KKR vs PBKS (Kolkata) 7:30 pm Apr 27: DC vs MI (Delhi) 3:30 pm LSG vs RR (Lucknow) 7:30 pm Apr 28: GT vs RCB (Ahmedabad) 3:30 pm CSK vs SRH (Chennai) 7:30 pm Apr 29: KKR vs DC (Kolkata) 7:30 pm Apr 30: LSG vs MI (Lucknow) 7:30 pm May 1: CSK vs PBKS (Chennai) 7:30 pm May 2: SRH vs RR (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm May 3: MI vs KKR (Mumbai) 7:30 pm May 4: RCB vs GT (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm May 5: PBKS vs CSK (Dharamshala) 3:30 pm LSG vs KKR (Lucknow) 7:30 pm May 6: MI vs SRH (Mumbai) 7:30 pm May 7: DC vs RR (Delhi) 7:30 pm May 8: SRH vs LSG (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm May 9: PBKS vs RCB (Dharamshala) 7:330 pm May 10: GT vs CSK (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm May 11: KKR vs MI (Kolkata) 7:30 pm May 12: CSK vs RR (Chennai) 3:30 pm RCB vs DC (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm May 13: GT vs KKR (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm May 14: DC vs LSG (Delhi) 7:30 pm May 15: RR vs PNKS (Guwahati) 7:30 pm May 16: SRH vs GT (Hyderabad) 7:30 pm May 17: MI vs LSG (Mumbai) 7:30 pm May 18: RCB vs CSK (Bengaluru) 7:30 pm May 19: SRH vs PBKS (Hyderabad) 3:30 pm RR vs KKR (Guwahati) 7:30 pm May 21: Qualifier 1 (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm May 22: Eliminator (Ahmedabad) 7:30 pm May 24: Qualifier 2 (Chennai) 7:30 pm May 26: Final (Chennai) 7:30 pm .

