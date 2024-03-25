France to mobilise more soldiers for anti-terrorism unit
- Country:
- France
France will increase the numbers of soldiers for its 'Operation Sentinelle' unit, which deals with handling terrorist threats, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Monday. Attal said an extra 4,000 members of the military would be put on standby for the Sentinelle division, on top of the 3,000 military staff already on deployment for Sentinelle, which guards sites such as railway stations, places of worship, schools and theatres across the country.
On Sunday, the French government raised its terror alert warning to its highest level following the Friday night shootings on Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Gabriel Attal
- Moscow
- Sentinelle
- France
ALSO READ
"It feels really sweet": Chirag Shetty after clinching BWF French Open 2024
Satwiksairaj-Chirag turn attention to All England C'ships following French Open win
French state hit by cyberattacks of "unprecedented intensity" - media reports
The French government says it's being targeted by unusual intense cyberattacks
French lawmakers vote on Ukraine support in 'risky' Macron bet