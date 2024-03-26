Left Menu

Fire breaks out near bridge repair site in Thane; no injuries

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 09:03 IST
A fire broke out at a makeshift shed housing labourers near a bridge repair site in Maharashtra's Thane city on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, civic officials said. At least 25 construction workers were fast asleep at the spot when the fire started. All of them moved out safely, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The shed had been set up by the contractor carrying out the repairs of the Saket bridge in Thane West and was being used to house labourers and store materials like thinner and polymer chemicals, he said.

After being alerted about the incident, which started a few minutes past midnight, firefighters and civic rescuers rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire in an hour. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, he added.

