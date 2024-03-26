Part of Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses after report of ship impact
The Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has partially collapsed and workers may be in the river, police said on Tuesday, after media reports that a cargo ship had hit the bridge. The extent of the damage to the 3 km (1.6 mile) bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said, while Fox Baltimore said the bridge had collapsed into the Patapsco River.
The extent of the damage to the 3 km (1.6 mile) bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said, while Fox Baltimore said the bridge had collapsed into the Patapsco River. "All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.
The police said they were notified of the incident at 1:35 a.m. ET (535 GMT) on Tuesday. Baltimore's fire department did not respond to a request for comment.
Videos on social media showed a major portion of the bridge collapsing into the water. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
