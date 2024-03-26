Fire at Noida Authority's dumping yard, flames continue for over 18 hours

A fire has been raging at a dumping yard of the Noida Authority's horticulture department for over 18 hours, with winds posing a challenge to firemen trying to contain the blaze, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in an open plot in Sector 32 where the department dumped pruned trees on Monday evening and was allegedly ignited by two-three people, according to authority officials.

Noida's Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said dry leaves and wood were dumped by the horticulture department on the plot ''Last evening we were alerted about the fire after which water tenders and fire fighters were immediately deployed. Since last evening, we are trying to extinguish the fire with the help of 15 water tenders. The fire still continues although we are at the job...winds and sunshine are posing a challenge,'' Choubey said.

He noted that a similar fire had broken out at the same location in this season last year and then it took them five to six days to completely douse the flames.

''This time, it's been more than 18 hours for us fighting the fire. We are trying hard and hope to bring it under control soon,'' the CFO added.

On what sparked the fire, Choubey said videos have shown that some anti-social elements had triggered it and this has been confirmed by the Noida Authority's deputy director of the horticulture department also.

''There are residential areas nearby and commercial places too. They are also concerned about the fire and we are also trying out our best,'' he said.

He said 15 water tenders of the fire service unit are on the job and they have been replenished 15-20 times so far.

Besides this, the authority has provided around six earth movers and 20 water tankers to bolster the effort of fire fighting, Choubey added.

