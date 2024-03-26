Left Menu

Elephant kills elderly man in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarhs Balrampur district, a forest official said on Tuesday.Ramsurat God was attacked by the jumbo on Monday night near Hadhi Mahan river under Rajpur forest range when he was returning to his village after celebrating Holi at a relatives place, he said.God, a resident of Markadad village, had gone to his relatives place in nearby Narsinghpur village on foot.On his way back, forest personnel cautioned the man, who was inebriated, not to venture into the forest citing the presence of a tusker, he said.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 26-03-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 15:18 IST
Elephant kills elderly man in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district
A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

Ramsurat God was attacked by the jumbo on Monday night near Hadhi Mahan river under Rajpur forest range when he was returning to his village after celebrating Holi at a relative's place, he said.

God, a resident of Markadad village, had gone to his relatives' place in nearby Narsinghpur village on foot.

On his way back, forest personnel cautioned the man, who was inebriated, not to venture into the forest citing the presence of a tusker, he said. However, God entered the forest and came face to face with a tusker. On finding his body on Tuesday morning, forest personnel informed his family members, the official said.

The kin of the deceased have been provided with an immediate relief amount of Rs 25,000 while the remaining compensation will be released after completing necessary formalities. Forest personnel have been deployed to keep a tab on the movement of elephants, he added.

Human-elephant conflicts in the state, particularly in the northern part, had been a major cause for concern for the last decade. The districts facing the menace mainly are Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker. According to the forest department, more than 240 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

