Left Menu

Mercury soars in Rajasthan, Phalodi hottest at 41.2 deg C

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:32 IST
Mercury soars in Rajasthan, Phalodi hottest at 41.2 deg C
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mercury levels soared in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday and Phalodi district recorded the hottest temperature in the state at 41.2 degrees Celsius, an official said here.

According to the meteorological centre in Jaipur, the maximum temperatures were recorded three to five degrees above normal in some parts of the Jodhpur division.

The maximum temperatures in the rest of the state were recorded two to three degrees above the average, it said.

No significant change is predicted for Thursday, after which the maximum temperatures will drop by one to two degrees, a Met department spokesperson said.

Some places in the Ganganagar and Hanumangarh areas are likely to receive light rain on Wednesday, the official said.

Due to the activation of a new western disturbance in some parts of the state on March 29 and 30, sudden strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour along with thunder and light rain are likely to hit some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur divisions, according to the weather office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024