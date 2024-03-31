Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Polish president halts law easing access to 'morning after' pill

Poland's conservative President Andrzej Duda on Friday vetoed a bill to ease women's access to the "morning after" contraceptive pill, sparking outrage among left-wing and liberal politicians. Women's rights are high on the political agenda, with some Poles frustrated that liberal parties in the coalition government in power since December are slow at implementing their pledge to soften a near-total ban on abortion.

Japanese authorities inspect second Kobayashi Pharma factory after deaths

Health authorities searched a second Kobayashi Pharmaceutical factory in western Japan on Sunday after the company reported five deaths possibly tied to dietary supplements, an official said. The inspection in Wakayama prefecture follows one on Saturday in Osaka, expanding the investigation into the drugmaker's use of "Beni-Koji" red yeast materials.

