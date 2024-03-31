Fire breaks out in forest near Bengaluru IT park

A fire broke out in parts of Kadugodi forest here on Sunday with thick smoke seen rising from the spot, officials from the Fire and Emergency Services Department said.

Officials have deployed three to four fire fighting vehicles to the spot to douse the fire, they said.

The part of the forest that has caught fire is reportedly near International Technology Park Limited (ITPL) in Whitefield.

The forest is spread over 40-50 acres, officials said.

