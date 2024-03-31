Sambar deer rescued from J&K village
A Sambar deer was rescued by authorities from a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, officials said.
The deer had fallen into a canal in Pukhlai village, around 30 km from Udhampur district headquarters, and was rescued by a team from the Department of Wildlife Protection with the help of local villagers, they said.
They said the animal had suffered injuries and was shifted to a rescue centre for treatment.
