Sambar deer rescued from J&K village

A Sambar deer was rescued by authorities from a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, officials said.

The deer had fallen into a canal in Pukhlai village, around 30 km from Udhampur district headquarters, and was rescued by a team from the Department of Wildlife Protection with the help of local villagers, they said.

They said the animal had suffered injuries and was shifted to a rescue centre for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)