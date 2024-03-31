Left Menu

Mild snowfall in higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 21:43 IST
Mild snowfall in higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mild snowfall continued in higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours while widespread rains lashed middle and low hills, the weather office said on Sunday.

The local MeT office predicted a wet spell in the state till April 6 barring April 1.

Gondla in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district received 22 cm of snow followed by Kukumseri 11.6 cm, Keylong 7.5 cm and Kalpa 5.5 cm while hail was recorded in parts of Sundernagar, Shimla and Solan.

The Shimla MeT office has predicted a wet spell in the state from April 2 to 6 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of April 2 and another such disturbance from April 5.

A total of 274 roads, including four National Highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in the state on Sunday evening as per the data of the state emergency operation centre. Most of these roads are in difficult terrain in Lahaul and Spiti, where 259 roads are still to be opened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024