Barapullah elevated corridor: Delhi PWD engages official to monitor progress of work

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has appointed an official to monitor the progress of work on the Barapullah elevated corridor, according to an official order.

The order was issued by the PWD special secretary.

It stated that to monitor the progress of work on Barapualla elevated corridor and to have an independent review system, it has been decided that the official will carry out an independent progress review of the project and submit his report to the PWD secretariat fortnightly.

The scope of work will include reviewing tentative completion date, checking if required resources and manpower are deployed, and monitoring critical activities and major roadblocks which need attention of the PWD secretariat, the order added.

