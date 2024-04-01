Leopard barges into house in Delhi's Roop Nagar, 5 injured

A leopard barged into a house in Delhi's Roop Nagar area and injured five people on Monday morning, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service, they got information about the incident around 6.20 am and two fire tenders were rushed to Jagatpur village in Delhi's Wazirabad.

''With the help of the locals, the officials were able to lock the leopard in a room. The injured were taken to a hospital,'' Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.

Police also reached the spot and the forest department was also informed.

