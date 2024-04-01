Left Menu

PIL against Panaji smart city plan: HC judges undertake site visit, inspect works

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:39 IST
PIL against Panaji smart city plan: HC judges undertake site visit, inspect works
The division bench of the Bombay High Court in Goa inspected the smart city work underway in Panaji on Monday as part of a Public Interest Litigation filed against the Imagine Smart City Development Limited.

Justices Mahesh Sonak and Valmiki SA Menezes inspected road, sewerage, water pipeline works in the presence of Imagine Smart city Development Limited managing director Sanjith Rodrigues and other officials.

Last week, the HC bench had said it had scheduled a site visit on April 1 at 5pm in order to understand the issue better before hearing the PIL in detail on April 2.

Talking to reporters after the inspection, Rodrigues said the smart city work was going on as per schedule.

Panaji resident Manoj Caculo, who was present during the inspection, told reporters that officials have said the work would be completed by May 31 this year.

