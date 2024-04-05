Left Menu

No loss of life reported in earthquake-hit areas of Himachal's Chamba: Officials

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:56 IST
No loss of life reported in earthquake-hit areas of Himachal's Chamba: Officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No loss of life or major damage to property was reported in the 5.3-magnitude earthquake that hit the Chamba district in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

The earthquake struck at 9.34 pm and occurred at a depth of 10 km in Pangi, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) and officials in Shimla.

After analysis by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), the panchayats where the epicentre of the earthquake has been identified are Sach, Seichu, Shoon (HilluTwan), and Kumar (Parmar) of the Pangi tehsil of Chamba.

As of now, no loss of life has been reported, and the situation seems to be normal, said Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, adding that there have been only partial damages to houses, for which officials are making relief cases as the team carried out its inspections, a statement issued in Shimla said.

There are some reports of cracks in houses and the same will be verified, he added.

Chamba, around 370 km from Shimla, falls in the 'very high damage risk' seismic zone five of the Himalayan region.

Tremors were felt in parts of north India and communication networks were affected in villages near the earthquake's epicentre and teams were dispatched to the area, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster) Onkar Sharma had told PTI on Thursday night.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake on April 4 in 1905 in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra had led to large-scale death and destruction, and according to NCS records, more than 20,000 people had died in the disaster in the western Himalayas.

More than one lakh buildings in Dharamshala, Kangra, Mcleodganj and nearby areas were damaged and about 53,000 domestic animals had died in the 1905 earthquake.

Jolts of the Thursday earthquake, according to Sharma, were felt for a ''long duration'' in areas in Chamba, particularly those near epicentre Pangi.

On September 12, 1951, a 6-magnitude earthquake struck the Chamba-Udhampur area on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The area witnessed an earthquake of the same magnitude on June 17, 1962, according to records.

In 2004, Himachal Pradesh's Bharmour area was struck by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024