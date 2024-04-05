Aptus Value Housing donates Rs 1 crore to Kanchi Math
Housing finance company Aptus Value Housing India Ltd has donated Rs 1 crore to Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Charitable Trust under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, the company said.
The funds would be used towards education, healthcare and skill development by the Trust, a press release said, on Friday.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Founder and Executive Chairman, M Anandan presented the cheque to Kanchi Kamakoti Math Sankaracharya, Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal at a function held recently.
