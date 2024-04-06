Odd News Roundup: Turkey's woof express takes disabled dogs on a daily ride; Flushed with pride, public toilets a tourist draw in Tokyo

Left Menu

An animal lover in Turkey, inspired by her paralysed father, has built a train out of plastic barrels to give daily rides to the disabled dogs at a shelter outside the country's capital Ankara.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Turkey's woof express takes disabled dogs on a daily ride

An animal lover in Turkey, inspired by her paralyzed father, has built a train out of plastic barrels to give daily rides to the disabled dogs at a shelter outside the country's capital Ankara. Buket Ozgunlu, chairwoman of the Associaton of Paws Holding onto Life, has attached makeshift dog wagons to an all-terrain vehicle to take dogs out every day. She believes that, like people, the dogs need a change of scene and, if they cannot walk, a drive will have to do.

Flushed with pride, public toilets a tourist draw in Tokyo

Along with taking in temples and cherry blossoms, Tokyo visitors can now join a curated pilgrimage of the city's more modern wonders: its public toilets. Penelope Panczuk was inspired to hop on the Tokyo Toilet Shuttle for a two-hour tour of artistically enhanced public conveniences by "Perfect Days", the Oscar-nominated film about a toilet cleaner in the city's Shibuya district.

