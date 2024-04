New Russian strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills one civilian, mayor says

A new Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killed one civilian and injured several more, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Saturday.

"There is information about one death as a result of a strike on a residential area of the city. There are also injuries," Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Regional officials reported that a Russian strike earlier on on Kharkiv killed six civilians and injured 10.

