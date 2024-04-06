SWAT team responding to Arkansas shopping mall, police ask public to avoid the area

A SWAT team from a police department in central Arkansas responded to a shopping mall incident on Saturday and people were asked to avoid the area.

Conway police said on Facebook that officers responded to the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center "for an incident that is active at this time." The post did not elaborate.

Some responders to the post said they were locked down in nearby stores.

Photos posted by a television station showed numerous police cars at the shopping center's parking lot. Conway is about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Little Rock.(AP) RUP RUP

