2 farmers killed in lightning strikes in West Bengal

Two farmers were killed in lightning strikes in southern West Bengal on Sunday, officials said.

A 26-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district. The incident happened when Lakshman Malik, the deceased, was working in the field amid rains, they said.

In North 24 Parganas district, one Nepal Halder, 38, died while working in a field. The incident happened in Gaighata, they added.

The rains brought down the mercury, giving respite to the people after days of heatwave conditions.

