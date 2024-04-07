IPL Scoreboard: MI vs DC

Scoreboard of the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma b Axar 49 Ishan Kishan c&b Axar 42 Suryakumar Yadav c sub b Nortje 0 Hardik Pandya c sub b Nortje 39 Tilak Varma c Axar b Ahmed 6 Tim David (not out) 45 Romario Shepherd (not out) 39 Extras (NB-1, W-13) 14 Total (for 5 wickets, 20 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-81, 3-111, 4-121, 5-181. Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-39-1, Ishant Sharma 3-0-40-0, Jhye Richardson 4-0-40-0, Axar Patel 4-0-35-2, Lalit Yadav 1-0-15-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-65-2. (More)

