Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: MI vs DC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 17:20 IST
IPL Scoreboard: MI vs DC
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma b Axar 49 Ishan Kishan c&b Axar 42 Suryakumar Yadav c sub b Nortje 0 Hardik Pandya c sub b Nortje 39 Tilak Varma c Axar b Ahmed 6 Tim David (not out) 45 Romario Shepherd (not out) 39 Extras (NB-1, W-13) 14 Total (for 5 wickets, 20 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-81, 3-111, 4-121, 5-181. Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-39-1, Ishant Sharma 3-0-40-0, Jhye Richardson 4-0-40-0, Axar Patel 4-0-35-2, Lalit Yadav 1-0-15-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-65-2. (More)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024