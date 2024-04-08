Russia's Siberian Tyumen region declares state of emergency due to floods
Russia's Western Siberian Tyumen region declared the state of emergency due to the risk of flooding, Governor Alexander Moor said.
Swiftly melting snow triggered the worst recorded flooding in Russia's Ural Mountains, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes as some of Europe's biggest rivers swelled to bursting point.
