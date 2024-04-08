Left Menu

Russia's Siberian Tyumen region declares state of emergency due to floods

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-04-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 17:06 IST
  • Russia

Russia's Western Siberian Tyumen region declared the state of emergency due to the risk of flooding, Governor Alexander Moor said.

Swiftly melting snow triggered the worst recorded flooding in Russia's Ural Mountains, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes as some of Europe's biggest rivers swelled to bursting point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

