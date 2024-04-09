Left Menu

Clinging to ropes, passengers escape bus swept away by Kenya floodwater

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:50 IST
Clinging to ropes, passengers escape bus swept away by Kenya floodwater
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Passengers on a bus that was swept downstream by floodwater on Tuesday in Kenya's east clung to ropes as they crossed rapids to get to safety.

All 51 people aboard the Nairobi-bound bus escaped after the vehicle failed to make it across a river swollen by flash floods. Video showed many of them stranded on top of the semi-submerged vehicle for hours as they waited for assistance.

Record floods have killed dozens of people across East Africa in the last six months. Scientists say climate change is causing more intense and frequent extreme weather events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024