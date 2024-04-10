Earlier known for bandhs, insurgency, NE has made rapid progress in last 10 yrs: Nadda

Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:11 IST
BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday claimed that the Northeast, which was earlier known for bandh culture, insurgency and targeted killings, has made rapid progress in the last ten years of the Modi government.

He released the party manifesto for the April 19 simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the northeastern state.

''The Northeast, which was neglected for decades, has witnessed a sea change after the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014. The region is now known for progress, development and prosperity,'' Nadda said.

He said the BJP government at the Centre is working for the development of the northeastern states in various sectors, including power, tourism, internet connectivity, agriculture and sports.

The manifesto promises the creation of robust infrastructure, women empowerment, employment and accountable governance.

Nadda said the BJP government would launch the Arunachal Pradesh Gati Shakti master plan for the next five years to boost multi-modal connectivity and integrated infrastructural development in the state by implementing projects in roadways, railways and airways sectors.

''The BJP is committed to implementing the promises made in the manifesto in letter and spirit. We have already done what we had promised, and what had not been promised has also been fulfilled,'' he said.

The manifesto is not merely a document but a roadmap to set the tempo of developmental activities in the state in the next five years, Nadda said.

Stating that the NDA government at the Centre is committed to the development of Northeast, the BJP chief said the country will only grow if the region develops.

''PM Modi always attaches priority to the Northeast. In the last 10 years, he initiated several initiatives to bring the region at par with other areas,'' Nadda added.

