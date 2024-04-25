Fire Engulfs Plastic Pipes in Delhi's Jamia Nagar**

Five fire tenders were rushed to southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar after some plastic pipes caught fire, the DFS officials said. No casualties were reported, the Delhi Fire Services official said. ''A call was received at 1.25 pm regarding some plastic pipes that caught fire in the Jamia Nagar area. Initially we had sent four fire tenders to the spot to douse the flames. As the area was an open ground where the pipes were kept, some smoke from the burnt plastic pipes can be seen from far away. One more fire tender was sent to the spot for the cooling process," the official said. The blaze was doused by 2.15 pm, he said.

''Two fire tenders are still there for the cooling process. Reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police has begun their investigation,'' said the official. The DFS official had earlier said that the fire broke out in a commercial building.

