Left Menu

Centre to Dispatch Expert Team to Assess Land Subsidence in J-K's Ramban

Over 50 residential houses, four electricity towers, a power receiving station and a section of the Gool-Ramban main road were damaged in the incident.The response of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to the situation appears inadequate The government should step up its efforts in the rescue and rehabilitation work, ensuring the safety and well-being of all affected individuals and families, the NC said in a statement here.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:30 IST
Centre to Dispatch Expert Team to Assess Land Subsidence in J-K's Ramban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference (NC) on Saturday urged the Centre to send a team of its top experts to assess the recent land sinking in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and take measures to prevent recurrence of such disasters. It also demanded that the Jammu and Kashmir administration stepped up its rescue and rehabilitation work for the families affected by the land subsidence in Pernote village, located 5 km away from the Ramban district headquarters, over the past two days. Over 50 residential houses, four electricity towers, a power receiving station and a section of the Gool-Ramban main road were damaged in the incident.

''The response of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to the situation appears inadequate… The government should step up its efforts in the rescue and rehabilitation work, ensuring the safety and well-being of all affected individuals and families,'' the NC said in a statement here. The party highlighting the pressing need to form a team of officers for a comprehensive assessment of the damages and compensation for the affected families to start rebuilding their homes and businesses.

The NC asked the Centre to send a team of its top experts to assess the situation and also take measures so that such incidents do not recur.

The party expressed its sympathy with the affected families and said there is immediate need for resources and assistance to facilitate rebuilding of the lives of those impacted by this tragedy. Houses started developing cracks and the road connectivity between Gool and Ramban snapped Thursday evening following the sudden 'sinking of land' in Pernote village, prompting several families to move to safer places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024