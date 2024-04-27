Left Menu

South Bengal to Witness Intensifying Heatwave Conditions

Heatwave conditions in South Bengal are intensifying, with maximum temperatures likely to rise further. Panagarh recorded Bengal's highest temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius. Severe heatwave is expected in several districts, including Bankura, Birbhum, and parts of Burdwan. North Bengal districts may also experience heatwave conditions. The Met department advises people to avoid prolonged heat exposure, especially during peak hours. Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius, while Salt Lake saw 41.8 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions prevailing in south Bengal are likely to get more severe with the possibility of further rise in maximum day temperatures in most districts in the region, the Met department said in its five-day forecast on Saturday.

Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district recorded West Bengal's highest temperature of the day at 44.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather office forecast a gradual increase in day temperature by one to two deg C in the next three days and thereafter no large change for the subsequent two days.

Severe heatwave conditions will prevail over Bankura, Birbhum, Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts, the meteorological department said.

It said that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in the north Bengal districts of Malda, Dakshin and Uttar Dinajpur.

The weather office said that people should avoid prolonged heat exposure and outside work between 11 am and 4 pm.

Kolkata recorded the day's maximum temperature at 41.1 deg C while neighbouring Salt Lake saw the mercury rise to 41.8 deg C, the Met said.

The other places which recorded above 40 degree Celsius temperatures are Medinipur(43.5), Bankura (43.2), Barrackpore (43.2), Bardhaman (43), Asansol (42.5), Purulia (42.7) and Sriniketan (42), the Met data said.

