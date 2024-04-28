Left Menu

Bengaluru records sweltering 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, says IMD

It registered 40.5 degree Celsius on Sunday, while the day before it was 42.4 degree Celsius, according to the IMD data.While Bengaluru will remain dry on April 30, possibly touching 39 degrees Celsius, IMD predicts light rain in some parts of Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bagalkote and Raichur.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 20:14 IST
Bengaluru records sweltering 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, says IMD
  • Country:
  • India

Offering no respite from the relentless heat, Bengaluru city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the weather watchers. CP Patil, Director of Meteorological Centre, Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), Bengaluru said that on April 27, Bengaluru City hit 37.4 degree Celsius, about 3.3 degree Celsius departure from normal maximum temperature.

This year's record high is yet to surpass the all-time high of 39.2 degree Celsius recorded on April 25, 2016, Patil said.

Meanwhile, Kalaburgi, which has been recording the highest maximum temperature in Karnataka, witnessed a slight dip. It registered 40.5 degree Celsius on Sunday, while the day before it was 42.4 degree Celsius, according to the IMD data.

While Bengaluru will remain dry on April 30, possibly touching 39 degrees Celsius, IMD predicts light rain in some parts of Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bagalkote and Raichur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024