Scorching Heat Wave Scorches Andhra's Rayalseema Region, Spreads to Odisha and West Bengal

The city had touched 38 degrees Celsius last on April 1, 1987.Bihar also witnessed above normal temperatures across the state, with Sheikhpura recording 43.2 degrees Celsius which was 5.5 degrees above normal, followed by 42.7 degrees at Banka, which was 5.1 notches higher than the usual for the season, the IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 23:31 IST
Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha were in the grip of a sizzling heat wave on Sunday, with Nandyal recording its maximum temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius which was 4.6 notches above the season's normal.

The mercury touched 45.3 degrees Celsius in Mangapet in Telangana and 45.2 degrees in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, while several parts of West Bengal and Bihar too were in the grip of a heat wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heat wave conditions have been prevailing over Odisha since April 15 and over Gangetic West Bengal since April 17, the IMD said.

In Odisha, Angul was the hottest city with a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, which was 4.1 degrees above normal, followed by Baripada at 44 degrees, which was 6.5 notches higher than normal.

Large parts of Gangetic West Bengal scorched under above normal temperatures as high as 8.6 degrees higher than the usual at Panagarh (44.2 degrees), Kalaikunda at 44.3 degrees (+7.5), Midnapore at 43.4 degrees (+6.6), and Canning at 42.4 degrees (+6.9).

In Kerala, Kottayam recorded a maximum of 38.5 degrees Celsius, which was the highest ever in April. Similarly, Alappuzha matched its highest maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius for April. The city had touched 38 degrees Celsius last on April 1, 1987.

Bihar also witnessed above normal temperatures across the state, with Sheikhpura recording 43.2 degrees Celsius which was 5.5 degrees above normal, followed by 42.7 degrees at Banka, which was 5.1 notches higher than the usual for the season, the IMD said.

